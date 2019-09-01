Paul Erewuba

Algeria’s women’s team landed in Lagos on Friday ahead of Tuesday’s second leg of their second-round encounter with the Super Falcons in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier billed for the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The North Africans bowed 2-0 in the first leg against the home-based Super Falcons in Bilda, Algeria, last Wednesday.

Following the defeat at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker, they left Algiers on Thursday evening to arrive in Nigeria’s commercial city for the decisive second leg.

In Lagos, the female Desert Foxes are staying at the Golden Tulip Hotel and began their training yesterday morning.

The Algerian girls hope to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Lagos, but will miss Ben Aicouch Rahme due to an injury she sustained in the first leg.

They will face a fortified Super Falcons squad with the arrival of six foreign-based stars, including Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, for Thomas Dennerby’s side.

The winner over two legs will play either Mali or Cote d’Ivoire in the third qualifying round in September and October.