Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Under-23 national football team on Tuesday thrashed their Sudanese counterpart 5-0 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier.

The match was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The Imama Amakpabo-tutored junior Eagles came into the encounter on the back of a 1-0 loss to the Sudanese in the first leg.

Nigeria dominated the match from the blast of the whistle, opening the scoring in the eight-minute with a thumping header by Taiwo Awoniyi.

Ndifreke Effiong doubled the tally on the 24th minutes also with a header, before completing his brace at stoppage time in the first 45 minutes by slotting home from close range after a flowing move from the national side.

The fourth and fifth goals came in quick succession. Substitute, Faleye Sunday got on the score sheet in the 66th minute with a header.

Faleye ended up providing the assist for the fifth goal scored by Sanusi Ibrahim in the 68th minute.