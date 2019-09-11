Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Under-23 national football team on Tuesday thrashed their Sudanese counterparts 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, to qualify for the Africa U-23 Nations Cup in Egypt later in the year.

The championship in Egypt will determine the teams that would represent Africa in the men’s football event at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Imama Amakpabo tutored junior Eagles came into yesterday’s encounter on the back of a one nil loss to the Sudanese in the first leg played in Omdurman last week.

Nigeria dominated the match from the blast of the whistle, opening the scoring on the eight minute with a thumping header by Taiwo Awoniyi.

Ndifreke Effiong doubled the tally in the 24th minute also with a header, before completing his brace in the stoppage time of the first 45 minutes by slotting home from close range, after a flowing move from the Eagles.

The fourth and fifth goals came in quick successions. Substitute Faleye Sunday got on the scores sheet in the 66th minute with another header.

Faleye ended up providing the assist for the fifth goal scored by Sanusi Ibrahim in the 68th minute.