By Emma Jemegah and Paul Erewuba, Benin

As the basketball event at the 2020 National Sports Festival gets underway today, (Wednesday, 7th, April) in Benin, D’Tigers Assistant Coach, Ogoh Odaudu has set his sights on assembling the next best set of players from the home front.

Odaudu noted that with the abundance of basketball talents within Nigeria, spotting players suitable for the current D’Tigers setup during their Olympics preparation as well as FIBA AFROCAN should not be a difficult task.

He believes that the NSF is the perfect platform for the next generation of superstars to showcase themselves for the world to see.

“Everywhere you go, there are people playing pick-up basketball everywhere. Now, this is an opportunity to see all of them gather in one spot trying to vie for honors.

“I believe the federation in their wisdom knows that this is an avenue to go out and pick people who are emerging stars in the country right now, players who can make an impact,” Odaudu stated.