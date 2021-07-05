The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria will on Tuesday, July 6, depart Abuja for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to the Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye, members of the Canoeing team Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna, Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode will depart through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Ethiopian Airline.

Also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister Ambassador Mary Onyali, MFR, and the medical crew of Dr Samuel Ogbondeminu, Messrs Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

Earlier on Monday, an advance team of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development departed via the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The second batch will depart on July 13.

Nigeria will be competing in 9 Sports at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympians will be competing in 4 Sports from August 24 to September 5.

