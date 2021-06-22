By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria, a country with the largest gas reserves in Africa and ninth in the world is set to take its leadership place as OMAA, an indigenous energy startup has unveiled vehicles and generators that would run on gas.

With this development, the company said it is set to crash cost of doing business in Nigeria where diesel currently accounts for 40 per cent of business overheads.

The Founder, Chinedu Oguegbu, who spoke on the sidelines of the recently concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja, said that the company was starting up with energy mobility designed for vehicles to run on compressed natural gas and gas powered generators.

He said that the company was committed to maximising Nigeria’s potential in the area of gas utilisation, adding that the country was sitting on massive gas proven reserves yet to be exploited.

“Nigeria is in the top ten and this is actually incidental because so far I think there has been very little prospects in terms of gas. It’s incidental for us trying to get the crude. What it means is that we can power Nigeria with cleaner, safer and more environmentally and friendly compressed natural gas. This is the beginning of a trend that will revolutionise not just the transportation industry, but the energy industry in Nigeria by accelerating utilization of the abundant natural gas resources we are endowed with.