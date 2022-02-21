By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons legendary star, Florence Omagbemi, has found love again after she tied the nuptial knot, at the weekend in Warri, Delta State.

The former Falcons captain and head coach said “I do” in the traditional way to her new husband, Ekiti State born Kehinde Richard Oluyemi, at the Nneoma Coliseum Event Palace in Warri on Saturday.

Omagbemi is remarrying 13 years after the death of her first husband, Adams Onuja, an indigene of Kogi State in 2009, after a brief illness.

The colourful ceremony drew together women football players, coaches, family, friends and loved ones who sang, danced and toasted to the happiness of the soft spoken football star and coach.

Omagbemi, a four-time winner of the African Women Championship, had been grief stricken in the past having lost her son, Samson in a tragic way in June 2017 and six months later lost her father to the cold hands of death.

She is the only Africa woman to have won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations as player and as a coach, after she successfully guided the Super Falcons to win the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon.

Omagbemi was among ex-players picked by world football governing body, FIFA, as match commissioners in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.