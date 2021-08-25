Pioneer captain of the Super Falcons, Florence Omagbemi has posited that the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament is a great booster to the development and sustainability of women football on the African continent.

The 46-year-old, who is the first woman to have won the Women Africa Cup of Nations both as a player and as coach, opined that the tournament would help the six teams to prepare ahead of their AWCON qualifiers.

“The Aisha Buhari Cup is a big boost to women football development in Africa,” Omagbemi said. The former Boston Breaker player believes that the tournament would be an opportunity for Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum to see his team play against fellow top African teams. “This will allow the coach a better look at the squad against African teams and also give the fans an opportunity to watch their darling team compete against some of the best in Africa.”