(Al Arabiya)

Oman confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of reported cases in the country to 1,410, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Of the new cases, 58 are Omani nationals and 86 are non-citizens who live in the country, the ministry said.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Oman is seven.

Meanwhile, 238 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country so far.

Oman’s Minister of Health on Thursday said he expects the daily number of reported cases in the country to peak at 500 cases between April 23 and 30.

At least 150 of those 500 cases could require intensive care, he added.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization and called on residents to remain at home.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has gone into a complete lockdown, starting from April 10 until further notice, to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, Omani News Agency reported citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.