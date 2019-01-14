Emma Emeozor

Frustrated by economic hardship and seeing no hope in the future, angry Sudanese thronged the streets of major cities, chanting “Freedom,” to call for the resignation President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir.

The protest movement has refused to leave the streets until their goal is achieved. But this may be a herculean task as the man in the eye of the storm remains defiant. The protesters had once tried to march on the Republican Palace, the official residence of the president, but were thwarted by security forces. The slogan of the protest movement, organised by a coalition of independent professional unions, is instructive: “Together we can rebuild everything and climb the ladder to progress and civilisation, let us all unite. Come and join so we can realise the will of the people.”

The organisers said they want the “president’s immediate resignation in response to the uprising by the Sudanese people . . . (and the) formation of a transitional government.” In December, when the protests first started, there was panic in government quarters after the ruling party’s building was set on fire. The ministry of education was forced to close some schools and universities across the country. The government also suspended the use of internet and access to social media. This is the first time there would be such a massive turnout of anti-government protesters in the Muslim-dominated country since Bashir came to power.

Bashir may have deliberately refused to face the realities of the time and interpret the writing on the wall with a constructive mind. Rather, he has blamed foreign powers and the opposition for instigating the uprising. He has also challenged the opposition to meet him at the polls.

“(To) those who are seeking power, there is one way, which is in the ballot box, through free and fair elections,” said Bashir to his supporters.

He spoke just as government security forces were confronting protesters chanting, “Freedom, freedom, peaceful against the thieves.”

Bashir has ruled the country for 29 years. He came to power in 1989 in a military coup that ousted former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. Bashir transformed from a military head of state to a civilian dictator through manipulated elections and has since ruled the country with an iron fist, never tolerating the opposition and never allowing freedom of speech.

Though the immediate cause of the protests is the economic hardship in the country, particularly a recent increase in the price of fuel and bread from “one Sudanese pound to three (about $0, 02 to $0.06),” the government has indeed lost its relevance to the people. This is the hard fact Bashir and his cohorts are not willing to acknowledge. Of course, toughness is a common characteristic of sit-tight leaders, especially in Africa.

An observer, Hiba Morgan, aptly summarised the situation when he said: “The people seem to be frustrated not just by the economic crisis, but by the way the country is being run and they want to see change.”

Though endowed with rich natural resources, Sudan has remained one of Africa’s poorest nations.

Challenging the opposition to test their popularity at the ballot box was a clear indication that Bashir was unwilling to heed the voice of reason and allow the popular will of the people to prevail. Of course, the people have no faith in the country’s electoral process, as Bashir has always influenced the decisions of the Election Commission, which has hindered the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. The people know this too well, hence they have resorted to street protests to demand ‘change.’