The remains of the late Ezinne Christiana Uwadinachi Onuoha (nee Dibia), popularly known as Omasiridie, will be committed to mother Earth on Friday, December 31, 2021, in her late husband’s compound in Okwu village, Okpofe autonomous community in Ezinihitte Local Government Area, Mbaise, Imo State.

A devout Christian and respected community leader, Omasiridie died in July this year at the ripe age of 101.

According to the burial programme jointly signed by her USA based twin sons, Engr Peter and Engr Paul Onuoha, her body will leave Ogbor Nguru Mortuary at 6.30am on Friday, December 31, for her maiden home in Eziala Nguru in Ahiazu LGA, from where she will be moved to her late husband’s compound for Lying in State as from 8.30am.

There shall be a funeral service for her at Christ the King Catholic (CKC) Church, Okpofe, where the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Ogbedeh Malachy, is expected to lead other notable officiating priests in the Homily.

Interment follows immediately after the service at the family compound with only family members allowed at the graveside. Guests will be treated to a lavish reception immediately after the interment at the CKC Parish field.

Nollywood duo, Kanayo. O. Kanayo and Victor Osuagwu, headline the cream of celebrities expected at the event, while popular gospel artiste, Felix Ndukwe, tops the list of musicians and cultural dance groups that will thrill guests.

The late Omasiridie is survived by six children, 39 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren and several relatives.

