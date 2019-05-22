Frontline columnist and Chairman of The Nation’s Editorial Board, Sam Omatseye, has been elected president of Government College, Ughelli Old Boys Association, Lagos branch.

The election, which took place on May 19 in Lagos, attracted a healthy presence of old boys of all generations, including the elders known as Ancient Mariners.

In his acceptance speech, Omatseye pledged to run an inclusive administration and raise the bar for both the alma mater and the fellowship of old boys in the state.

“I will work with my able executive, leverage the wisdom of the Ancient Mariners and the goodwill of all members to move this association to a higher pedestal,” he said.

Ehi Braimah, well-known marketing icon and managing director of Neo Media and Marketing emerged as vice president.

Mr. Lumumba Okugbawa was elected secretary. Mr. Akeju Akintonmiwa became assistant secretary. Okosubide Mozimo is the new treasurer. Prince Okoro emerged as financial secretary. Lawson Abanum was elected as publicity secretary.

The ex-officio members included the immediate past president Col. D. J. Binitie (retd), Cassidy Binitie, Paul Karika and Chief Clement Djebah.