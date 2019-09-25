Linus Oota, Lafia

The absence of a witness that will testify on the killings of 84 security personnel who were allegedly murdered by the Ombatse militia in Alakyo village of Nasarawa State, has stalled hearing in a high court in Lafia.

Seventy Four police personnel and 10 personnel of Director of Security Service (DSS) were allegedly murdered by the Ombatse militia in Alakyo village on May 7, 2013.

Our correspondent, who was in court during the hearing on the matter, gathered that one Enugu Baba, a police corporal and three others were accused of having a connection in the killings of the security personnel.

Addressing the court, Mr Williams Akika, the prosecuting counsel, said that the third witness was out of the country.

He requested for an adjournment to enable them to present the witness as soon as he returned.

On his part, Emmanuel Kuza, defense counsel, expressed frustration over what he described as “undue delay” by the prosecuting counsel.

He said that the case had suffered unnecessary delay at the instance of the prosecuting counsel.

He said that the defendants were in detention since 2013 without much progress.

According to him, the prosecuting counsel had only called two witnesses since 2013 and they opposed the bail application of the defendants despite their ill health.

He said that the court should reconsider their bail application to enable the defendants, who are critically ill, to take care of their health at better medical facilities.

After listening to their arguments, the judge, Justice Suleiman Dikko, who is presiding over the case, adjoined the matter to November 4 for continuation of hearing.

The Commissioner of Justice also urged the prosecuting counsel to ensure that they presented the witnesses on the next adjoinment date.