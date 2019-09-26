Linus Oota, Lafia

The absence of a witness expected to testify in the case of 84 security personnel, who were allegedly murdered by the Ombatse militia in Alakyo village of Nasarawa State, stalled the hearing yesterday in a high court in Lafia, capital of the state.

It was gathered that 74 police personnel and 10 personnel of Department of Security Service (DSS) were allegedly murdered by the Ombatse militia in Alakyo village on May 7, 2013.

Our correspondent, who was in court, gathered that Enugu Baba, a police corporal, and three others, were accused of having connection in the killings of the security personnel.

Addressing the court, Mr Williams Akika, the prosecuting counsel, said that the third witness was out of the country.

He, therefore, requested for an adjournment to enable them present the witness as soon as he returns.

On his part, Emmanuel Kuza, the defence counsel expressed frustration over what he described as “undue delay” by the prosecution.

He said that the case had suffered unnecessary delay at the instance of the prosecuting counsel.

He said that the defendants were in detention since 2013 without much progress.

According to him, the prosecuting counsel had only called two witnesses since 2013 and they opposed the bail application of the defendants despite their ill health.

He said that the court should reconsider their bail application to enable the defendants, who are critically ill, take care of their health in a higher medical facility.

After listening to their arguments, Justice Suleiman Dikko adjoined the matter to November 4 for continuation of hearing.