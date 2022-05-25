From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Hon. David Ombugadu has been declared winner of the just concluded Peoples Democratic party PDP defeating his close rival Nuhu Amgbazo with 44 Votes.

While declaring the results, the chief Returning officer from the PDP governorship primary election committee Batrure Musa who disclosed that David Ombugadu gathered 244 votes to defeated Nuhu Amgbazo to clinch the ticket.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said. With the declaration, Hon. David Ombugadu is hereby return as the governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic Party PDP Nasarawa.

Reacting after the declaration of results, Hon. David Ombugadu who was in tears appreciated everyone especially the delegates fpe finding him fit to contest election inder the platform of PDP ones again.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Speaking after the announcement of the result, the second runners up, general Nuhu Amgbazo who appreciated the organisation of the primaries promised to work with the winner while also appreciating all the s for their participations.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the third contestant Hon. Labaran Maku had withdrawn from the contest, leaving General Nuhu Amgbazo and David Ombugadu.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .