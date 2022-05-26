From Abel Leonard, Lafia

David Ombugadu has defeated Nuhu Amgbazo to emerge PDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa.

The chief Returning officer, Batrure Musa, said Ombugadu polled 244 votes to clinch the ticket.

Ombugadu, who was in tears appreciated everyone especially the delegates for finding him fit to contest election on the platform of PDP ones again.