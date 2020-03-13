OMD Worldwide, an Omnicom Media Group Agency, has been named Global Media Agency of the Year 2020 for the second consecutive year by Adweek, a leading advertising industry publication globally.

This marks the sixth time that OMD has been named Adweek Global Media Agency of the year since 2010.

Profiling the agency in its February 24 issue, Adweek credited OMD for sustaining the stunning 2018 comeback globally that earned it the title last year; and for leveraging that momentum to support the continuing investments in talent, technology and process that would make winning a repeatable process in 2019, and into the new decade.

In the COMvergence Media Agency New Business Barometer report released on February 25, 2020, OMD globally tops the ranking with $2,027million in net new business values (As defined by the standard industry calculation that is wins + retentions – losses). The COMvergence New Business Barometer completes a trifecta of first place net new business rankings for OMD in 2019, following reports from global consultancy R3 and media agency research company RECMA published earlier this year.

Commenting on the collective affirmation of OMD’s industry leading performance in 2019, OMD Worldwide CEO, Florian Adamski said: “OMD is starting the new decade with greater-than-ever capacity and commitment to delivering better decisions, better ideas and better outcomes, faster for our clients all around the world.”