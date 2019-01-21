From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been ordained for a divine second term because of his projects delivery.

This was even as Governor Wike has stated that Christians must fully participate in the electoral process to determine the right leadership to transform the country.

They spoke yesterday, at the OPM Worldwide Headquarters, at Doctors Jesus City, Mbodo Aluu, in the State.

Speaking during the church service, the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chinyere stated that Governor Wike has used his divine mandate to improve infrastructure across the state and deliver good governance to Rivers people.

He stated that his 2014 endorsement of the State governor still subsists because it has not been withdrawn.

“The key to Government House, which we divinely handed over to Governor Wike in 2014, before his first term, is still in his pocket.

“Therefore, he will finish his second. I now hand over to Governor Wike the key to his second term. The governor will conclude his second term. Any plot against the governor’s second term will be scattered in Jesus Name”.

He said that the governor fulfilled his promise to the church by releasing the land they acquired along the airport. He said that the action has led to the expansion of OPM.

Apostle Chinyere stated that OPM will continue to support the State Government through investments in free education, rehabilitation of commercial sex workers and criminals.

“If all churches operate free schools, crime will reduce. The government should enact a law that churches that fail to operate free schools should pay tax. We are also going to construct an All Girls Technical College”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Wike stated that the refusal of Christians to use their voting strength has helped to enthrone poor leadership.

He said in 2019, Christians should effectively use their permanent voters cards to vote for credible leaders with the capacity to govern and improve the economy.

“You can only stop the emergence of a bad leader if you use your voters cards in the right direction. Don’t sit down and allow anybody to say they are more than you in number.

“When we are unconcerned and uninterested, bad leadership comes to the country”, he said.

Governor Wike agreed that his second term is secured because God has confirmed it through the voice of a leading cleric, Apostle Chinyere.

“If the General Overseer has given me the key to Government House, nobody can receive the key. Even if they bring a crane or submarine, the key is secured.

“They are fighting themselves while I am moving ahead. God has placed a spirit of confusion in them”, he said.

Governor Wike noted that he would continue to partner with the Church to develop Rivers State.

He noted that his political strength and presence flows from the support of the church.

The governor called on the church to pray against violent elections in the State, plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the results and plans to use security agencies to manipulate polls.