From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, has said that The Sun Man of the Year Award conferred on Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is very fitting and timely.

Omehia also expressed gratitude to The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun for recognising the achievements of Wike for the third consecutive time.

Omehia, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said that Wike is deserving of the award considering the giant developmental strides he has recorded in Rivers State.

He described Wike as an astute administrator and a distinguished politician who listens to the needs of the people of Rivers State and implement them accordingly.

Omehia said that Wike has during his over six years stint as governor of Rivers, performed excellently in the different facets of the lives of the Rivers people.

He maintained that as someone who has had the opportunity of occupying the coveted office, he can bear testimony to the fact that the Nyesom Wike-led administration has done excellently well.

According to Omehia, “his records in infrastructural development, security, urban and rural development, human resources development, including his political prowess, is unrivalled.

“Governor Wike has deployed the resources of the state to the benefit of the people, justifying the mandate massively and duly given to him by the people of Rivers State.”

Omehia also called on the opposition political parties in the state to emulate the leadership qualities of Governor Wike and join hands with the performing governor to move the state forward.

While noting that in unity the state stands to gain in all ramifications, Omehia stated that division will do no one any good irrespective of his status or political affiliation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .