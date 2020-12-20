Eleven–year-old Somto Omeje has emerged winner of the recently concluded National Kiddies Baking Challenge (NKBC) organised by Cakeflair; a luxury cake brand that operates with the trade name of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. Omeje, who is a pupil of Seolad International School Lagos. Nine-year-old Pharez Obioha came second while Chioma Mobi-Eluigwe won third place prize.

Participants were made to bake a cake using Cakeflair mixes and upload the videos on social media. Omeje’s baking challenge video got over 3,000 views to beat 25 others to win a deep freezer and other prizes, Pharez got a Kenwood cake mixer amongst other gifts, while Chioma Mobi-Eluigwe won a set of cake decorating tools from Lagos Bake Tools.

CEO of Cakeflair, Chef Juls Aigbe said the National Kiddies Baking Challenge was conceived as summertime initiative designed to recognise children’s creative abilities whilst helping them form happy childhood memories through baking.

“Given that our children were also on lockdown, we decided that it will be a great time to spice their home activities by bringing to them this great and stimulating challenge” she stated.