Emma Njoku

The duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidoziem Awaziem will have their hands full today when Leganes welcome Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in one of the La Liga Santander fixtures for this weekend.

The Super Eagles defensive duo, who were on duty for Nigeria during last international break in the victories over Benin Republic and Lesotho in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, have the unenviable task of stopping the duo of Barcelona’s principalities, Lionel Messi and Luiz Saurez, who are expected to lead the attack for the La Liga reigning champions.

The fixture could be likened to a Goliath versus David fight with Barcelona occupying the top of the log with 25 points after 12 league matches and a game in hand, while Leganes are rocking the bottom of the lather with a paltry six points from as many as 13 games.

Regardless, Omeruo has declared his readiness to confront the five-time Balon d’Or winner, Messi, who is currently in top form. The Argentine talisman and his fellow South American scoring machine, Suarez, have accounted for 18 – 14 goals and four assists between them – out of Barcelona’s 33 goals, so far.

“Back to work.. big game on Saturday… siovas_dimitrios relax it’s Kennedinho,” Omeruo wrote on his Instagram handle.

Awaziem, who is on loan at the Cucumbers from Portuguese outfit, FC Porto, has made eight appearances for the club so far.

Barcelona has lost three times in the league this term, all of them away from their home ground at Camp Nou. Leganes looks to follow in the footsteps of other modest sides like Levante and Granada, who have all beaten the La Liga reigning champions this term, as they try to fight their way out of relegation.