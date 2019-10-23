Nigerian trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Success Makanjuola awaits a new manager at La Liga side, Leganes after the club parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday.

Leganes is the only club in the Spanish topflight yet to record a win in the current campaign with just two points after nine games.

“Leganes and Mauricio Pellegrino have decided mutually to go their separate ways,” a club statement read in part.

“The Argentine coach, who last year led the team to secure its status in the top flight, will not be in charge of the team for next week’s game against Mallorca. “Reserve-team coach Luis Cembranos and his assistant Carlos Martinez will take charge of the team for the next few training sessions.”