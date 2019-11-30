Nigeria international, Kenneth Omeruo, has made a quick recovery from injury, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The central defender had been rated highly doubtful for CD Leganes trip to Sevilla after he suffered a muscular injury in the closing minutes of the 2-1 loss to Barcelona last weekend.

The good news is that the Super Eagles star trained without any discomfort at ID Butarque yesterday morning.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be included in the starting line-up by manager Javier Aguirre for tomorrow afternoon’s clash at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (Sevilla).

Omeruo’s 2019-2020 campaign has been blighted by fitness concerns, which made him miss games against Villarreal, Levante, Mallorca and SD Eibar.

The other game he didn’t feature was the opening day clash with Osasuna, where he was an unused substitute, because he returned to the club late following international commitments with the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.