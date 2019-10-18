Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has marked his 26th birthday with a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS, SportingSun can report.

The Leganes of Spain defender revealed this via his official Instagram yesterday.

The father of one wrote: “So many things to be thankful for. My amazing wife, my cha-cha of life, my family, my true friends and fans. Thank you for always standing by me through thick and thin. Jesus, you love me too much. Happy birthday to me, by the way I’m accepting gifts…nothing is too small.”

Checks revealed that the poach car worths a whopping $70,150, an equivalent of N25 million.

At the age of 19, he made his debut for Nigeria in a goalless draw against Cape Verde. He then went on to play in all matches at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria won the competition for the third time.

The 2019 AFCON bronze medalist is expected to be listed for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin slated for next month.