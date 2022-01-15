Nigeria have been handed an injury boost with CD Leganes center back, Kenneth Omeruo, getting the all-clear from the physiotherapists to face Sudan after he was substituted in the closing minutes against Egypt due to a minor complaint.

Kenneth Omeruo, who suffered a minor injury in the closing minutes against Egypt, participated in full training for a second straight day so there is no indication yet that the former Chelsea man won’t be available for selection on Saturday.

However, Alanyaspor central defender, Chidozie Awaziem has all but been ruled out of the clash against the Falcons as he was not involved in team activities on the pitch for a third consecutive day.

A team official has claimed that Awaziem’s absence is not related to the knock he picked up while training with the team at their pre-Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Abuja.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will qualify for the last sixteen with a game to spare if they beat Sudan in their next game.