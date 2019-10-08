CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria winger Viv Efosa Solomon-Otabor has been invited by Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr as replacement for the injured Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu in his squad for the October 13 friendly against Brazil at the National Stadium, Singapore.

Samuel Kalu missed Bordeaux 3-1 away loss to Toulouse at the weekend due to injury he picked up in training.

The London-born winger currently plies his trade in the Bulgarian Professional Football League for CSKA Sofia and has featured in seven league games for them this season.

Solomon-Otabor, 23, who offers pace and aggression on the flanks can make his international debut when the Super Eagles square up against five times world champion, Brazil in Singapore on the 13th of this month.

It could be recalled that Rohr also named Tyronne Ebuehi as replacement for Leganes of Spain defender, Kenneth Omeruo on Saturday.