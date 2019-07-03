The Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, who is undeniably one of the strong pillars in Nigeria’s defence line, has been named in the team of the first round of the AFCON 2019 tournament.

According to experts of the round leather game, who did the analyses of performance and appraisal of players in AFCON matches played, so far, Omeruo made the cut to become the only Super Eagles’ player to make the selection.

The 25 years old, who was missing in action in the last game of the first round, needed only his outstanding performances in the first two matches of the group stages to make the cut.

His equally outstanding performance in the just concluded La Liga season was the much needed tonic for the Leganes defender to make the headline in the end of the first round of the AFCON competition.

Omeruo will be returning to the starting line up as the Super Eagles get set for Saturday’s showdown in the knock out stage of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament.