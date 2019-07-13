Super Eagles central defender, Kenneth Omeruo is not nursing any fear on how to curtail the twin-attack of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani of Algeria in Sunday’s semi final cracker of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Omeruo, in a chat with The Sun Sports on Saturday at the team’s Le Meridien hotel, Cairo said he will not give any special consideration to the duo of Manchester City and Leicester City players.

Both Mahrez and Slimani are the main attacking prowess of the Desert Foxes and their impacts have been huge in the team’s progress so far in the competition. “There’s no special approach. I will tackle them the way I’ve been tackling others just to study them more, watch their videos to know their style of play and doing my own job,” Omeruo said. On whether Algeria would be seeking revenge for the World Cup qualifier to the Super Eagles, Omeruo said he’s aware the Desert Foxes will want to exact revenge but said the setting is different.

“Yes. Definitely, they know us because we’ve played them twice last year but this is a major tournament and the way they will come against us is the way we will come against them. We’re not relying on the past victory. We’ve to approach the game better than we’ve done with other games in the competition.”

He added that of the four teams remaining in the tournament, the Leganes defender said the Super Eagles deserve not only to play in the final but win the tournament.

“Of course, we are Super Eagles and everyone knows we deserve to be in the finals. But like I’ve always said, it’s one game at a time. We need to focus on Algeria and try to do everything humanly possible to win the game.”