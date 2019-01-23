Chelsea loanee, Kenneth Omeruo has been ranked the best Nigerian player in the big five leagues in Europe (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) for the month of December.

International Centre for Sports Studies – CIES Football Observatory rated players on a match-by-match basis, by taking into account, the pitch production and efficiency at both individual and collective level.

The CD Leganes central defender, Omeruo was the best-rated Nigerian player at 75.3 and was 265th of the 751 players ranked.

Last month, Omeruo consistently delivered for CD Leganes in the Spanish topflight, helping the club remained undefeated with one win and three draws and went the distance in all the four matches.

The Super Eagles star was the standout performer for CD Leganes, going by the ratings and the 69th best footballer in Spain.

Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong made it into the list with a rating of 72.8 and ranked 374th.

Ola Aina (Torino), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) completed the top five Nigerian players for December 2018.