Super Eagles’ defender, Kenneth Omeruo has confirmed signing a five-year deal with Spanish Laliga side, CD Leganes, AOIFootball.com can authoritatively report.

Omeruo put up a stellar display last season on loan from Chelsea, with his name mentioned every week in the team of the week.

The former Kasimpasa of Turkey player featured 29 times in all competitions for Leganes.

Omeruo also stood out for the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won the bronze medal and narrowly missed out of the team of the tournament, but was one of the most impressive defenders at the biennial competition.

The former Middlesbrough of England rock defender, yesterday, confirmed he has put pen to paper with CD Leganes and will be unveiled immediately he wraps up his extended holiday in Nigeria and return to Spain.

“I’m delighted to have put pen to paper for CD Leganes. I will be unveiled when I resume soon,” he said.

With the signing of Omeruo, Leganes certainly will have a good cover for the new season, as he brings a wealth of experience to their defense. The widely traveled defender has played in England, Turkey and Holland.