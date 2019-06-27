Kenneth Omeruo says the win against Guinea is a huge motivation for the entire Super Eagles squad at the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

Omeruo scored the only goal of the game as Nigeria overcame Guinea to become the first team to book their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old central defender, who spent last season on loan at Leganes in Spain where he made 31 appearances, headed in a corner with 73 minutes of the game played to give the Nigerians their second win of the group stage which is enough to progress to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

“The most important thing for us as a team is getting the victory and I am really pleased I could get on the score sheet.

“It was a very tough game because Guinea is not an easy team and getting victory against them is a huge motivation for us.