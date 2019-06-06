On-form defender, Kenneth Omeruo looks set to earn his 45th senior cap for Nigeria this weekend, when the Super Eagles host fellow AFCON-bound Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, AOIFootball.com confirmed.

With Udinese of Italy star, William Troost-Ekong expected to miss the game; the on-loan Leganes defender is expected to partner Brighton’s Leon Balogun in the heart of the defence with Chidozie Awaziem also in the fray to earn a starter’s berth.

Having arrived camp on Monday, the 25-year-old took part in the team’s morning session on Tuesday, showing great composure, as the Eagles continued their buildup to this month’s AFCON in Egypt.

If selected in the final 23-man list, Omeruo would be aiming for his second AFCON crown, having starred in the Eagles’ last triumph six years ago.