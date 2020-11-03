Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has become the latest Eagle to suffer an injury while on club duties after the former Chelsea man lasted for just 48 minutes in Leganes’ 1-0 win over Mirandes on matchday 10 of the LaLiga 2, AOIFootball.com reports.

Having been named in the Eagles 24-man squad for this month’s AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone, the 27-year-old started his 7th league game campaign with the host hoping to bounce back from their midweek loss away at Sabadell.

Despite an impressive first-half performance, Omeruo’s afternoon was cut short two minutes into the second half as he suffered what looked like a hamstring injury with Leganes going on to claim a slim 1-0 win.

However speaking to AOIFootball.com shortly after the clash, the former Kasimpasa of Turkey defender confirmed the injury was more serious than he had thought and will now require further scans to determine the extent.

“Not a good one at all. I am not fine, I think it’s a hamstring but I will go for a scan today,” Omeruo confirmed in an exclusive chat.

Meanwhile, Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been announced as Moses Simon’s replacement in Nigeria’s squad for next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the lanky forward has been drafted into Gernot Rohr’s squad for the games taking place this month.

Simon, 25, suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a French top-flight clash – and was subsequently replaced by Kader Bamba after 25 minutes.