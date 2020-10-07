Monica Iheakam

The duo of Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong have expressed their delight in reassembling with their national teammates again ahead of the international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Super Eagles had their first training session in Austria Monday evening in preparation for the game against African champions, Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria on Friday.

CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, sums up his excitement and those of his teammates over the new kits with his Twitter post. “A light one… good to link up with the boys.. Loving this new kits from @nikefootball #Nike #omeruo #rainbow #supereagles @ Blumenhalle St. Veit,” Omeruo tweeted with a photo.

Also glad of the reunion is Troost-Ekong, who linked up with Sky Bet Championship club Watford from Serie A side Udinese last week joined his teammates at their Hotel Die Ziet on Monday afternoon. The centre-back also took part in the team’s first training session yesterday morning.

“Good to be back with the boys ,” he tweeted.