Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles defender , Kenneth Omeruo and his beautiful wife Oma, yesterday welcomed their second bundle of joy in Spain.

Omeruo, who made the announcement through his social media handle, thanked his wife for gifting him yet another adorable daughter

The elated CD Leganes of Spain defender, said it would take the grace of God to stop making babies as Oma continues giving him such cute daughters.

The Nigerian international and his wife had their first daughter named Chairein in 2018.

“Another reason to be grateful to God..

Chacha now has a sister. Thank you, my superwoman @oma_omeruo. It will take the grace of God to stop oh if u keep giving me gorgeous kids like this. I Love you,” Omeruo wrote on his Instagram page.

Omeruo and his spouse had their white wedding in Turkey in 2018, five months after they had already tied the knot traditionally in 2017.