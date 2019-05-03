Super Eagles and CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo has said he does not know what his future at the club is, and that he is currently focused on the job of finishing strong in the season. The defender, who has churned out top performances consistently for the side, said everything will be decided at the end of the season.

“For now, I can’t really say much about the transfer as far I’m concern. I just want to concentrate on helping my team to finish in top 10 at the end of the season.

“I can’t really discuss the transfer right now, my parent club Chelsea have the prerogative to discuss my transfer to any other club, but for now I am with CD Leganes and I don’t want to discuss transfer at the crucial stage of the season.

“I want stay focused till the end the season on a high and comfortable level with Leganes. It is a wonderful experience playing my first season in La Liga I must confess.”