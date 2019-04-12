The hope of on loan Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo securing a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Leganes, where he is on loan has suffered a temporary set back in recent weeks, Owngoalnigeria.com understood.

Leganes had made known their intention to Chelsea as they wished to exercise their right to make his transfer permanent when his loan expires in the summer, but there were fears about the club making a detour on his signing.

Omeruo had not played for Leganes in their last three games, missing one due to suspension and another due to injury, but upon his return he wasn’t even listed in the match-day squad for the last game, which ended 1-1 against Alaves.

The return of Unai Bustinza, whose injury enforced absence saw Omeruo established himself in the starting line-up appeared to be part of the reason why the Chelsea loanee was no longer enjoying a jolly ride at Leganes, something, which could play a role in his proposed permanent transfer in the summer.