By Doris Obinna

On November 24, 2021, World Health Organisation (WHO’s) Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) first reported by South Africa two days earlier, as a variant of concern, named Omicron.

It claimed: “Omicron is a variant of concern because it has dozens of mutations that can affect the way it behaves. Due to this mutation profile, it needs to be further investigated for its potential impacts.

“While we wait to learn more about Omicron, Delta dominates transmission in the WHO European Region, and responding to it should remain our priority at this stage. Current vaccines offer protection against severe disease and death from all COVID-19 variants, including Delta and Omicron.

“The most important thing people can do is to stop the virus at its source by completing their vaccine series as soon as possible and continuing to protect themselves with all other proven preventive measures.”

Dr Richard Pebody, led the High-threat Pathogen team and the Surveillance and Laboratory. It is the pillar of the COVID-19 Incident Support Management Team (IMST) at WHO/Europe. He said: “All viruses, including the COVID-19 virus, change over time and this is a natural phenomenon. However, some mutations or combinations of mutations may change the way the virus behaves.

“Omicron is of concern because it has a large number of mutations, some of which have been associated with potential increased transmissibility and possible immune escape – by this we mean, there is a chance people may get infected by it even if they have developed some natural immunity from previous COVID-19 infection, or following COVID-19 vaccination.

“At the same time, there are mutations that have never been documented before. Because of this, the Omicron variant needs to be investigated for us to have a better understanding of its potential impacts.”

What to know about Omicron

Pebody disclosed that the variant was spreading quite quickly in South Africa: “Cases have also been reported in other parts of the world, including in the Europe. We are likely to see more Omicron cases being reported by countries over the days and weeks to come, as countries begin to look for it more.

“We are being cautious, by calling attention to this new variant of concern, but need to take the time to see how it plays out in the world. WHO is joining hands with researchers in South Africa and around the world, who are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.

“At the same time, we must not forget that we are already dealing with a highly transmissible variant – the Delta variant. Preventing the transmission of Delta should remain our priority at this stage.

“It is the Delta variant that is dominating transmission in the European Region and responding to it should be our priority right now. Available preventive measures, including vaccination, are proven to be effective against all current COVID-19 variants.

“Currently, the European Region is the epicentre of the pandemic. The region was responsible for over two-thirds of global cases and deaths. Cases and deaths have doubled in the region over the last two months. This is putting quite a bit of pressure on our health systems.

“The more COVID-19 circulates, the more opportunities the virus has to mutate – the Delta and Omicron variants are good examples of this. Thus, it is essential that we all stop the circulation of the virus at its source.”

Founder of the Nexus Hub, Dr Ayoade Alakija, Omicron is inevitable: “If COVID-19, which was first discovered in China, originated from Africa, the world would have locked Africa out and thrown the key away. The urgency to develop vaccines would not have been there. Africa would have expendable and known as the continent of COVID.

“What is going on right now is inevitable. It is as a result of the world failure to vaccinate in an equitable urgent and speedy manner. It is as a result of hoarding by high countries of the world and it is unacceptable. Until everyone is vaccinated, no one is safe.”

