Without mincing words, the recent suspension of the issuance of visitor’s visas to Nigerians and citizens of some other countries by the United Kingdom is discriminatory. The suspension came after the UK had added Nigeria to its travel red list due to concerns over Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the UK, the temporary ban on foreign travellers from Nigeria will not affect UK residents or its citizens entering from Nigeria, but they will have to quarantine for 10 days at a government approved hotel at the cost of £2,285.

Those who already hold a valid visit visa and intend to travel to England as visitors from a red list country will still not be allowed to enter. The visa suspension will be in effect until the travel ban is lifted. The measure is apparently to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern.

The Canadian government had earlier banned travellers from 10 African countries due to concerns over the Omicron variant. It said it would no longer accept result of COVID-19 test from Nigeria and nine other African countries. The countries are Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Over 30 countries, including Nigeria, have identified cases of the new variant. At least, six Nigerians with a history of travel to South Africa have tested positive for the new variant.

It is not certain where the Omicron variant, which has a high number of concerning mutations, originated from. What is certain is that South African scientists first identified it and reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Netherlands had claimed it discovered the Omicron variant even before South Africa made its own public. Omicron cases have been confirmed in such European countries as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and Portugal. In Africa, it has been confirmed in such countries as Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Following the spread of the Omicron variant, over 30 countries have imposed travel restrictions. Some countries, such as Japan, Morocco and Israel, have totally shut their borders. China, Hong Kong and some others have stricter border controls.

No doubt, these restrictions will inflict more economic hardship in the world. WHO had warned against this blanket travel bans, saying it would not stop the global spread of the pandemic. According to the global health body, the restrictions will seriously impact global health efforts. It urged countries to consider levels of immunity especially from vaccination and the effectiveness of testing and quarantine when taking a decision on travel ban. Studies have also shown that quarantine for all travellers is more effective than outright entry bans. The world should tread softly on the visa ban and see reasons to lift it. The COVID-19 pandemic cannot be stopped with visa discrimination and vaccine nationalism. The world should collaborate to ruthlessly deal with the pandemic. We urge the UK to rescind its decision on Nigeria because it is not based on science. It is also xenophobic and therefore unacceptable. We also urge Canada and other Western countries to lift the visa ban on African countries. Omicron has been noticed in many European countries. It should not be tagged an African disease. Just as European countries have the right to protect their citizens, Africa also has the right to retaliate in defence of her citizens as well.

Already, the African Union has called for urgent end to such travel bans. According to the AU, the travel ban is a disincentive for information sharing in the future which poses a threat to health security on the continent and globally.

The AU added, “Equitable access to vaccines is key to immunise populations, control transmission of the virus and prevent the emergence of new variants. International efforts should accordingly focus on increasing vaccination coverage on the continent.”

Also, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and the National Assembly rejected the travel ban imposed on Nigeria by the UK and Canada. The NGF described it as precipitated, unfair and discriminatory. It urged WHO to intervene and set uniform standard for such bans across the world. On its part, the Senate called on their British counterparts to prevail on their government to cancel the travel ban. It said the ban was seriously jeopardising the relationship between the two countries. The House of Representatives is concerned that the ban would impact significantly on businesses and travellers who intend to carry out legitimate transactions in the UK.

It is time African nations woke up and rejig their health systems. They should start manufacturing their vaccines and most of their medications. They should limit the over-dependence on the West.

In all, we urge that this matter be diplomatically resolved. The world will not fare well with travel apartheid and action that reinforces racism in a globalised world. The politics of COVID-19 must be fair to all. It must not be skewed against Africa.

