From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has postponed its 2021 Home Coming Event due to global travel restrictions occasioned by the discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The event, which was initially billed to hold on the 17th of December 2021 in Lagos, has been postponed until April 2022.

NIDCOM in a statement posted on its website said, “Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of all must be thoroughly considered.

“We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected participants.

“We would like to thank all participants, investors, and event sponsors for the excellent preparatory work that has been done.

“Thank you all and see you in April 2022.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .