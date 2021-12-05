Dr Jonathan Obaje, a Nigerian Research Scientist based in Singapore, says since African Omicron discovery, global Clinic data has confirmed that variant of COVID-19 virus is less lethal than earlier variants.

Obaje, a former Vice President of Nigeria in Diaspora, Singapore, said this on Sunday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, this is the second week of the “African Omicron” discovery, so far Clinic data from across the globe have confirmed that Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus is less lethal than the Delta and other earlier variants.