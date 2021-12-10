(dpa/NAN)

Israel is to extend its ban on tourists entering the country for another 10 days, due to fears of the spread of the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, the existing measures had been set to expire by Monday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The statement said that the borders will remain closed to foreigners until shortly before Christmas.

It said that anyone returning to Israel from any country including vaccinated Israelis will continue to be quarantined for at least three days upon entry.

However, the extension of the quarantine regulations must also be approved by the parliamentary health committee, the statement said.

The Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies it as “of concern”.

At the end of November, the first cases of Omicron were also detected in Israel.

Currently, the Coronavirus infection figures in the Mediterranean country are relatively low.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .