Like the Wahum, China shock, of the 2019, the omicron, a variant of the COVID- 19 pandemic came in the wake of hope rising economic recovery, like a thief in the night and set the world against itself.

Omicron, allegedly found in south Africa, and also known as B.1.529 variant, surprisingly has winged into several countries almost at same time, but the so called south African discovery, was alleged to had broken ceilings.

Is it science missed with politics or is it panic bullets, effectively in the hands of haters of Africa, to call out Africa for scientific questionable challenge.?

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

From whatever perspective you may look at it, just like the Wahum China original COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron has mutated global travel borders, with European countries, leading the way in a deliberate panic mood to shut out Africa.

As you read, the world, has descended on south Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswantini, shutting down trade and travel borders against them.

Australia, yet to recover from the Wahum COVID 19, also Brazil, threw caution to the winds and came down hard on helpless African omicron suspects.

Nigeria, our dear Nigeria is not also left out in the global conspiracy theory to nail African countries as carriers of the omicron pandemic as Canada and Indonesia, rushed to the press to impose travel ban against Africa’s most populous black nation.

Akinwunmi Adeshina, the vocal defender of Africa against organised global agents baying for trade, travel and migration ban, noted that Africa is not the troubler of the world, neither the source of COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeshina, President of African Development Bank, says labeling and penalizing Africa for covid 19 pandemic and the mutations that occurred randomly elsewhere in the world, negates the spirit of equity and justice.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Monday denied the presence of omicron in Nigeria, further questioning the true intent of most European countries, ravaged by COVID- 19 pandemic.

President, European union commission, asserted that flights will have to be suspended,” until there’s a clear understanding about the danger posed by the new variant”

Japan, clearly ahead in the ranking of countries with less knocked down deaths by COVID- 19, also shut its borders. Religious tourism destinations, Isreal and Saudi Arabia, also turned against faith followers and banged their border posts.

In the few days, and with the xtmas celebration in view, a time for holiday trips, airlines, hospitality and tourism trade operators, praying for return to business, has to go back again to the drawing boards as the omicron induced panic, mutates global travel borders.

Here in Nigeria, the industry is anxiously waiting and hoping, omicron is a dream. Lagos State government, as a preventative measure, has called off its greater Lagos celebration for December and has warned Lagosians to double up on the non pharmaceutical response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Trade operators are still watching the omicron border ban and with the experience acquired during the covid 19 heat, domestic tourism and local travels, may provide an option of hope to check Eurocentric omicron smokescreen.

Indeed, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA,),may reactivate the Africa to Africa Tourism initiative, which has four African airlines, at the behest of the campaign.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President Nanta, says the association is waiting for the government response before she leads out the association in great response to the omicron border shut down against Africa.

South Africa, has denied it is the champion of omicron COVID- 19 mutations, and wondered why the country is singled out for name calling.

So what do you say, to the new world order of finding fault with Africa, which has recorded less deaths from COVID-19 than its virulent accusers in the so called first world countries bearing the brunt of covid and its citizens, praying for a break.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

To your tents, oh yee, Africa and let the Europeans keep to themselves. Who knows, omicron, is another opportunity to rediscover Africa for Africans.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .