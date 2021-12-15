From Uche Usim, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

Federal Government’s insistence on the principle of reciprocity has finally paid off as the United Kingdom has removed Nigeria from the travel red list just as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approved seven slots weekly for Air Peace.

The UK, while bowing to pressure also expunged 10 other African countries from its red list.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, yesterday, made the announcement, stressing that the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had spread so widely that red listing countries no longer had much purpose.

Also, in a statement, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB said: “On Tuesday 14th December, UK Ministers made the decision – based on scientific and public health data – to remove Nigeria from the UK’s travel red list. The emergence of the Omicron variant is a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and like all countries around the world the UK has had to take difficult decisions to protect public health.

“We took this necessary precautionary action to give us time to understand the challenge we and others faced, and to slow down the spread of Omicron while scientists urgently assessed what impact the variant has on vaccines, treatments and transmissibility. When we announced the heightened restrictions we made clear that we would remove them as soon as we could, and that is the decision Ministers have taken today.

“I know this will be welcome news for students, tourists, businesses and families in the UK and Nigeria, although I recognise the impact that these temporary health measures have had.”

Javid said: “The red list bought our scientists time to learn more about Omicron and to slow the seeding of the variant from abroad into the UK. Now that there are high levels of community transmission, it is right to remove the red list and focus on our national effort to tackle Omicron.

Currently, all UK arrivals from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Air Peace is to enjoy seven weekly frequencies into Dubai as against one weekly service to Sharjah.

In response to the travel ban, the Nigerian government had said it will restrict airlines coming from Canada, the UK, and Saudi Arabia from Tuesday. Minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, said it was to reciprocate the travel ban placed on Nigeria over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

But during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force which took place in Abuja on Monday, Sirika said there were ongoing negotiations between both countries and that there are indications that the issue would be resolved soon.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .