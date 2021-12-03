From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

With confirmed cases of omicron variant of COVID-19, the Federal Government has reviewed its international travel protocol to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in the country.

Omicron — identified as a “variant of concern” — was recently detected by South African authorities.

In the new travel protocol dated December 1 and signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, the new travel protocol which takes effect on December 5, out-bound travellers are required to provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative PCR test results within 48hrs from the time of boarding.

The inbound flight according to the statement COVID-19 PCR test is to be done within 48hrs before departure, post-arrival day 2 COVID-19 PCR test, self-isolation for 7 days (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals), day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals).

The full statement read thus:

REVISED INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PROTOCOL

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has reviewed the International Travel

Protocol of 22nd October 2021. This revised protocol is aimed at further reducing the risk

of importation and exportation of COVID-19 especially the variants of concern.

In-bound Passengers:

All passengers arriving in Nigeria are expected to provide evidence of and comply with the following rules:

1. COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48hrs before departure

2. Post-arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test

3. Self-isolation for 7 days (For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals)

4. Day 7 post-arrival exit PCR test (For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated

individuals)

Out-bound Passengers

All out-bound Passengers are required to provide either of the following documentation:

1. Valid evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19

2. Negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time boarding

The review of the protocol is based on science, national experience, and global

developments.

The PSC assures Nigerians, that it shall continue to monitor global and specific country situations with a view to taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The PSC calls on all Nigerians to ensure that they have taken their full dose of COVID-19 vaccinations and to continue to observe compliance to public health social measures.

This revised protocol comes into effect on 5th December, 2021.

