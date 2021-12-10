From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has disclosed why the government of the United Kingdom (UK) placed travel ban on Nigeria.

In this exclusive interview with Daily Sun, Laing explained that majority of cases in the UK of the COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) Omicron were traced to Nigeria and South Africa.

Amongst other issues, the British Envoy said the ban has nothing to do with any sort of discrimination towards Nigeria or Nigerians.

What were the signs behind the travel ban and placing Nigeria on the red list in the aftermath of the discovery of Omicron in the country?

At the time the decision was made, the vast majority of cases in the UK of the COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) Omicron had clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria.

As of 4 December, there were 25 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Variant Of Concern Omicron in the UK with travel links to Nigeria.

The UK government took what is a precautionary action by adding Nigeria to the red list to help slow down the seeding of this variant in the UK from abroad – this will buy time for our world-leading scientists to learn more about Omicron, as there is still significant uncertainty.

We’ve always been clear that we will respond rapidly if risks from any country increase.

These are temporary measures that have been introduced to prevent further Omicron cases from entering the UK, and will be examined at the three-week review point in the week commencing 13 December.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said this variant is “the most significant variant we have encountered to date.” We are therefore taking precautionary action where we judge there to be a risk of cases and where there is a very limited level of surveillance.

We are grateful to the Nigerian Government for their efforts in identifying cases of the new variant.

Why has the United Kingdom (UK) decided to punish Nigeria when it has been established that the first case came from UK?

Our decisions on red listing are based on public health advice based on the evidence available, and do not prejudice particular countries or regions.

We are working collaboratively with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and countries around the world, to better understand the new variant and possible mitigations.

We continue to monitor the situation closely, in partnership with scientific and public health organisations in Nigeria.

It’s not just Nigeria who are on the UK red list. There are 11 countries on the list including: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

We took similar decision in the past, with over 60 countries on the red list at some point from all over the globe. It’s important to point out that Nigeria has never been included in the red list before.

Why the discrimination between Nigerian and British Nigerians in entering the UK?

I know that this decision will have a significant impact on people in both countries, particularly at this time of the year. This decision is a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UK, whilst we try to understand this new variant. This has nothing to do with any sort of discrimination towards Nigeria or Nigerians – the main reason for our decision was to protect public health, as we seek to understand this new COVID Omicron variant.

It is a standard practice when red-listing countries to differentiate between – on the one hand, British and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK, and – on the other hand, non-nationals. We are grateful to the Nigerian government for their efforts in identifying cases of the new variant.

We continue to work very closely with the Nigerian authorities in tackling the pandemic and commend their ongoing work.

What is UK’s reaction to those who circumvent the ban by going to a neutral country to travel into the UK?

A temporary travel ban has been introduced for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents who have been in Nigeria in the last 10 days, meaning they will be refused entry into the UK if they have been in Nigeria in the 10 days prior to their arrival. If they have been in a non-red-list country for ten days, then they can enter the UK, if they have a valid visa. This does not apply to those who have stayed airside and only transited through Nigeria while changing flights. Travellers from Nigeria are still able to transit English airports, provided they have the necessary transit visa.

Are you not worried about possible breakdown in diplomatic relations between Nigeria and UK over the travel ban and red list?

The UK and Nigeria enjoy strong ties. We have a deep and meaningful relationships across security, prosperity, in education, in cultural exchanges – I don’t see any of these weakening and we’ll be working hard to ensure they don’t. Of course, I understand there are so many who are upset and angry by this decision, particularly at this time of the year.

This was not a decision we took lightly. As our minister for Africa, Vicky Ford said on 7 December after she met with your High Commissioner to the UK in London: “Nigeria is very important to the UK. We are committed to a strong relationship.”

Is the British High Commission not worried that the travel ban is targeted at the biggest economies in Africa – Nigeria and South Africa?

The UK enjoy strong ties with both South Africa and Nigeria, including strong people-to-people links. These are not the only countries on the red list, but when the decision to red-list Nigeria was taken, the majority of cases in the UK of the Omicron variant had links to travel from South Africa and from Nigeria.

Is the High Commission not considering the economic implications for Nigerian businesses and vice versa?

Nigeria and South Africa are the UK’s two largest trading partners in Africa. This is not a decision we took lightly.

We know there will be an impact on business visitors, although the measures do not affect the movement of goods, services and capital between Nigeria and the UK. Nigeria’s exports to the UK should not be affected and will continue to benefit from the favourable terms of the UK’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences under the General Framework. Nor do we see this temporary measure affecting decisions to invest in Nigeria, which are more influenced by longer-term considerations. The UK stock of investment in Nigeria is over £5 billion.

This action was taken to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern in particular given that a significant number of cases in the UK have clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria.

What is Nigeria-UK volume of trade compared to 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Nigeria was £3.2 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021.

What areas are both countries looking at in deepening ties?

Many areas. The British High Commission to Nigeria works to improve the strategic partnership between the UK and Nigeria, with a view to seizing common opportunities and addressing mutual threats. We support shared goals on prosperity, security, migration, development and co-operation in the international field and support the interests of British nationals working and living in Nigeria.

