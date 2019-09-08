Peter Anosike

Following recent media reports on the intervention of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on the outstanding loan between a consortium of banks and Shebah Exploration and Production (E&P) Company Limited over unpaid loans since 2012, both parties and all stakeholders involved in the deal met last Tuesday to seek a way forward, especially on how the matter could be settled amicably.

The meeting which held in the boardroom of AMCON had in attendance representatives of Shebah Exploration and Production Limited, Dr ABC Orjiako (the Guarantor of the loan), the representatives of the consortium, which includes AFREXIM bank, Access bank and Polaris bank, representatives of AMCON, and the receiver/manager.

At the meeting, the loan guarantor and Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr Orjiako, who according to reports had previously paid the sum of $68million to the creditors from his purse, disclosed his plans to make more commitments as regards the payment of the loan.

The defendant had in the pipeline plans to pay some money to the creditors prior to the AMCON intervention, a source at the meeting said.

It was gathered that at the end of the meeting, the respective parties were pleased with the outcome while looking forward to the faithful implementation of agreements reached at the meeting.

Sunday Sun reliably gathered that in line with the outcome of the meeting, Dr Orjiako would be presenting a comprehensive repayment plan for all outstanding loans, which are due to the syndicate. The agreed first tranche of payment is expected to be made latest by September 18, 2019.

It would be recalled that in 2012, Shebah Exploration and Production obtained a $150million loan facility from a consortium of banks led by AFREXIM.

The loan facility was meant for work over and drilling campaign at the Ukpokiti field (OML 108) operated by Shebah E&P.