Tony John Port Harcourt

Host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, have begged President Muhammadu Buhari to save them from environmental pollution caused by oil exploration activities.

Operations on OML 11 covers communities in Etche, Omuma, Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai Local Government Areas in Rivers State, as well as Ukwa-East and Ukwa-West Local Government Areas of Abia State.

The appeal was made, yesterday, by representatives of the communities, who decried the devastation to their environment and source of livelihood by oil firms.

Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council for OML 11 communities, Eze Obioma Levi Nworgu, while speaking at a meeting in Owaza in Ukwa-West LGA, said they have suffered severe health challenged from oil spills and pollution. He said the communities would appreciate if President Muhamadu Buhari would order the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to take over as operator of the oil acreage and spearhead negotiations on how to remedy the damages.

Nworgu, who is the traditional ruler of Etiti-Oha Owaza community, lamented poor Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and poor human relations between the oil firms and host communities.