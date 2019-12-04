Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared the government’s investment in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 is aimed at promoting the interest of host communities and ensure peace for the operation of the oil facility.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Ogbakor Etche, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said government efforts were geared towards ensuring the communities get the best from the acquisition of OML 11.

He said: “What Rivers State Government wants is for the interest of our state to be protected. Whoever that is coming to take over will have the interest of the communities protected.

“When the communities are part owners of OML 11, there will be peace. But, some people sit down and engage in unnecessary propaganda.”

Wike said the acquisition of OML 11 was the height of resource control struggle.

He urged Ogoni people to appreciate government efforts in this regard.

“When you talk about resource control, this is resource control. Instead of Ogoni people to thank us, they are allowing criminals, charlatans to go on radio and talk, with their leaders pretending not to be aware.\

“They talk as if OML 11 belongs to them alone, which is not correct. Etche, Bonny, Oyigbo, Ogu/Bolo and Okrika are part of OML ,” he said.

Wike took time to explain the process that led to the acquisition of OML 11. He said the government stepped in after the High Court ordered the sale of Shell’s stakes already attached, as part of the enforcement of the court judgment initiated by the Ebubu community.

He assured Etche people that his administration would always invest in the development of the area.

He outlined the projects that would be commissioned in Etche land during the first year of his second term.

The governor informed the Etche delegation that his administration will revive the Delta Rubber Company through Public Private Partnership and added that by May 2020, the government will commission the Cassava Plant.

Earlier, President General of Ogbakor Etche, Machy Nwodim, commended the government for acquiring the oil facility.

He said as part owners of OML 11, Etche ethnic nationality views the action as a welcome development.

The president general appealed to the governor to take a similar action on OML 17, where the bulk of Etche oil is found.

While congratulating the governor on his electoral victory, Nwodim called for electronic voting to ensure credible violence-free elections in 2023.

Nwodim urged the governor to sustain his developmental projects in Etche land and initiate new projects.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has begun the screening of 13 persons to be appointed as commissioners.

Governor Wike had, yesterday, sent 13 commissioner-nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

They were Soni Ejekwu, Austin Ben-Chioma, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Osima Ginah, Inime Chineweno Aguma and Ifeoma Nwankpa.

Others included: Peter Mende, Bariere Thomas, Fred Kpakol, Paulinus Nsirim, Tasie Chinedu, Rodaford Long-John and Kaniye Ebeku.

The Assembly could not conclude the exercise, following failure of one of the nominees to produce his tax clearance.

In another development, Speaker Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the laws passed by the House were laws that impact positively on the public.

He stated this yesterday, when members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) paid him a courtesy visit in commendation for several laws the Assembly had passed to protect the girl-child and women in the state.