Tony John, Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2 at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Opuende Isaiah, has urged the members of the public to disregard the statement credited to the Coordinator of the Conscience of Ogoni People (COP), Gani Topba, that he would mobilize Ogoni women to Kula community on the contentious Oil Mining Lease (OML 25) issue.

Isaiah, in reaction to the statement, said such moves if allowed, would escalate the crisis in the area, and advised Ogoni activist to concentrate on his area.

Speaking further, the lawmaker advised Topba to allow the peace moves initiated by the Rivers State Government to settle the OML 25 matter, between the host communities, Belema, Offoin-Ama, and Ngeje in Akuku-Toru LGA and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

On his part, the Youth President of Kula Community, Jephthah Williams, urged stakeholders of Ogoni to call the COP leader to order, since he failed to realize that he cannot decide who will operate the OML 25. Williams said the Federal Government’s renewal of the operational license of Shell for another 20 years in the area, will benefit the people, saying that they have realized their mistakes.

It would be recalled that Topba recently, disclosed of a plan to stage a peaceful demonstration with about 7,000 Ogoni women in support of Kula women, who are occupying the shutdown OML 25 flow station.